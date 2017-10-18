DONATE

LPTV NEWS

Tenants Must Move Off Land As Leech Lake Band Declines To Renew Leases

Lakeland News
Oct. 18 2017
Leave a Comment
Lakeland News
Contact the Author Lakeland News
news@lptv.org

What do you think?

Recent Comments on Lakeland Public Television (LPTV)

Pat hess said

What lakes does this involve. Will owners receive any money. How soon does this... Read More

Cindy said

I think the school board made the right decision...it says simply...we don't do... Read More

Tony Rickerl said

Hard pass. Would rather sport my old home red jersey or buy a white one.... Read More

Miles said

That's me -Miles... Read More

Latest Story

CLC Celebrates Medical Assistants Recognition Week

This week, students and staff at Central Lakes College are taking part in celebrating Medical Assistants Recognition Week. The week is designated
Posted on Oct. 18 2017

Latest Stories

CLC Celebrates Medical Assistants Recognition Week

Posted on Oct. 18 2017

Minnesota Submits Low-Budget Bid For Amazon

Posted on Oct. 18 2017

In Honor of Veterans' Day, CLC Performing Arts Center Will Present 'Ghosts of War'

Posted on Oct. 18 2017

Beltrami County Sheriff's Office Participating In Jail and Justice System Assessment

Posted on Oct. 18 2017

Pine River-Backus Volleyball Rolls W-H-A

Posted on Oct. 18 2017

About

Lakeland Public Television understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our on-line presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Any viewer posts or comments you make online could be used in our broadcasts.

LPTV is where you want to be!

Contact Us

Locations
Submitting a PSA / Announcement
Submitting a Calendar Event
Submitting a Video or Photo
A Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.
108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2013-2017 Lakeland Public Television. All Right Reserved.

Select an option

Monthly Contribution

Your sustaining contribution is automatically drawn from your account each month.

One-Time Contribution

Your one-time contribution is good for a full year of membership benefits.