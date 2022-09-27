Lakeland PBS

Teenager Injured in Single-Vehicle Rollover Near Roseau

Mary BalstadSep. 27 2022

A 16-year-old teenage boy was injured in a rollover accident west of Roseau.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, on September 27th at 1:44 a.m., an unnamed teenage driver was traveling westbound on Highway 11 in a 1997 Chevrolet Blazer. The vehicle then left the roadway. It rolled several times before coming to a stop.

The driver was not wearing a seat belt and the airbag did not deploy. He was taken to a hospital in Roseau with unknown injuries.

The Roseau Fire Department and Roseau County Sheriff’s Office assisted on the scene.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

By — Mary Balstad

Related Posts

Updated: 17-Year-Old Cass Co. Boy Dies in Alcohol-Related Crash

Two-Vehicle Crash Involving Tractor Kills Todd County Woman

One Dead in Itasca County Motorcycle Crash

One Arrested After Road Rage Shooting in Stearns County

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands the media that people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2022 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.