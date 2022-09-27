Teenager Injured in Single-Vehicle Rollover Near Roseau
A 16-year-old teenage boy was injured in a rollover accident west of Roseau.
According to the Minnesota State Patrol, on September 27th at 1:44 a.m., an unnamed teenage driver was traveling westbound on Highway 11 in a 1997 Chevrolet Blazer. The vehicle then left the roadway. It rolled several times before coming to a stop.
The driver was not wearing a seat belt and the airbag did not deploy. He was taken to a hospital in Roseau with unknown injuries.
The Roseau Fire Department and Roseau County Sheriff’s Office assisted on the scene.
