TEAM Foundation Donates N95 Masks To Sanford Health

TEAM Foundation recently made a donation of 2,000 N95 masks to the Sanford Health Foundation of Northern Minnesota.

TEAM Foundation is a nonprofit organization committed to enhancing the quality of life in rural Minnesota. Established in 2003, TEAM Foundation invests resources in the areas of education, healthcare and community.

“We understand the risks taken by health care workers during the COVID-19 pandemic and hope that these masks can help mitigate that risk,” said Tricia Young, sales manager of TEAM Industries and president of TEAM Foundation. “Our thoughts remain with all of those affected by COVID-19 and all of the health care professionals that support our communities every day.”

According to guidelines from the CDC, N95 masks are a key part of the recommended personal protective equipment (PPE) for healthcare providers caring for patients confirmed to have COVID-19.

“We are very appreciative of TEAM Foundation’s thoughtful gift during this trying time,” said Susan Jarvis, president and CEO of Sanford Health of Northern Minnesota. “Their generosity will help contribute to protecting our staff on the frontlines as they provide essential care for our communities.”

Anyone interested in supporting the Foundation may do so by contacting the Sanford Health Foundation at (218) 333-5505. Partnering with the Foundation not only supports new services and technology, but also helps care for individuals within the community.

