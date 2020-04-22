Lakeland PBS

TEAM Foundation Donates N95 Masks To Sanford Health

Destiny Wiggins — Apr. 22 2020

TEAM Foundation recently made a donation of 2,000 N95 masks to the Sanford Health Foundation of Northern Minnesota.

TEAM Foundation is a nonprofit organization committed to enhancing the quality of life in rural Minnesota. Established in 2003, TEAM Foundation invests resources in the areas of education, healthcare and community.

“We understand the risks taken by health care workers during the COVID-19 pandemic and hope that these masks can help mitigate that risk,” said Tricia Young, sales manager of TEAM Industries and president of TEAM Foundation. “Our thoughts remain with all of those affected by COVID-19 and all of the health care professionals that support our communities every day.”

According to guidelines from the CDC, N95 masks are a key part of the recommended personal protective equipment (PPE) for healthcare providers caring for patients confirmed to have COVID-19.

“We are very appreciative of TEAM Foundation’s thoughtful gift during this trying time,” said Susan Jarvis, president and CEO of Sanford Health of Northern Minnesota. “Their generosity will help contribute to protecting our staff on the frontlines as they provide essential care for our communities.”

Anyone interested in supporting the Foundation may do so by contacting the Sanford Health Foundation at (218) 333-5505. Partnering with the Foundation not only supports new services and technology, but also helps care for individuals within the community.

 

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

Destiny Wiggins

By — Destiny Wiggins

Related Posts

3D Printers Used to Create Equipment For Health Care Workers

Sanford Health Deploys Rapid Testing For COVID-19 With Results in 45 Minutes

In Business: Dunn Brothers Helping to Cover Meals to Health Care Workers and First Responders

Nurses, Health Care Workers Stepping Up During COVID-19 Pandemic

Latest Stories

Crow Wing County Officials To Hold Emergency Press Conference

Posted on Apr. 22 2020

COVID-19 Kills 19 More Minnesotans in Biggest 1-day Jump Yet

Posted on Apr. 22 2020

Bemidji Football's Hinrichs Receives Offer From BSU

Posted on Apr. 22 2020

Majority of MN COVID-19 Deaths Associated With Long-Term Care Facilities

Posted on Apr. 21 2020

UPM Blandin Paper Mill in Grand Rapids to Be Temporarily Closed

Posted on Apr. 21 2020

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2020 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.