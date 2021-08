Click to print (Opens in new window)

The record holder for tallest man in the U.S. has died from heart disease.

Igor Vovkovinskiy was a Ukrainian native who moved to Rochester, Minnesota for medical treatment as a child. Now, the community remembers him for more than just his height.

Vovkovinskiy was 38 years old. A memorial service is set for Saturday.

