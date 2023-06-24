Suspects in Custody After Fatal Stabbing in Bemidji

Click to print (Opens in new window)

One man is dead and multiple suspects are in custody following a fatal stabbing that happened in Bemidji early Saturday morning.

According to a release from the Bemidji Police Department, on June 24 at around 3:30 a.m., law enforcement responded to a report of an assault in progress on the 1800 block of Minnesota Avenue NW. At the scene were several witnesses and a deceased male who was stabbed multiple times.

Officials say witnesses provided descriptions of the individuals involved and the residence they believed the suspects ran to after the assault. The Headwaters SWAT Team served a warrant at the residence, where people inside were detained for questioning.

Multiple suspects have been identified and are currently in custody. Police say their identities will be released once the investigation is complete, and that there is no longer any danger to the public.

Anyone with any information on the incident is encouraged to call Bemidji Police Detective Dan Seaberg at 218-333-8376 or through the Beltrami County Dispatch Center at 218-333-9111.

