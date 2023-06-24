Lakeland PBS

Suspects in Custody After Fatal Stabbing in Bemidji

Lakeland News — Jun. 24 2023

One man is dead and multiple suspects are in custody following a fatal stabbing that happened in Bemidji early Saturday morning.

According to a release from the Bemidji Police Department, on June 24 at around 3:30 a.m., law enforcement responded to a report of an assault in progress on the 1800 block of Minnesota Avenue NW. At the scene were several witnesses and a deceased male who was stabbed multiple times.

Officials say witnesses provided descriptions of the individuals involved and the residence they believed the suspects ran to after the assault. The Headwaters SWAT Team served a warrant at the residence, where people inside were detained for questioning.

Multiple suspects have been identified and are currently in custody. Police say their identities will be released once the investigation is complete, and that there is no longer any danger to the public.

Anyone with any information on the incident is encouraged to call Bemidji Police Detective Dan Seaberg at 218-333-8376 or through the Beltrami County Dispatch Center at 218-333-9111.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

By — Lakeland News

Related Posts

Hellzapoppin Performer Breaks World Record at Sanford Center

Beltrami Co. Schedules Closed Meeting to Discuss New Jail Property Negotiations

In-Custody Death at Red Lake Detention Center Under Investigation

Bemidji HS Marching Band Preps for Out-of-This-World Performance at Annual Fundraiser

Get the free PBS App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands the media that people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2023 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.