Update: Suspect Charged With Second Degree Murder And Assault in Bemidji

Because of the discrepancies between witness statements, law enforcement continued to further investigate. The female witness told Bemidji Police Detectives that she, Lupe Rosillo, the 17 year old male and another female, conspired to lure Parkhurst to the residence for purposes of robbing him of money. She told law enforcement that she contacted Parkhurst and invited him to the residence. On February 17, at 10 p.m. Parkhurst arrived and she directed Parkhurst into a smaller bedroom. She then contacted Rosillo and the 17 year old male who were hiding in a separate location on the property preparing to ambush Parkhurst. She stated that Rosillo, and the 17 year old male then ran into the apartment wearing mask and rushed toward Parkhurst, who was alone in the bedroom, for purposes of robbing and/or assaulting him. She then heard the two gunshots, panicked and fled the apartment with the other female.

On February 19, Bemidji Police Officers arrested Parkhurst as he was walking in the hallway at a location on Ridgeway Avenue in Bemidji. In a mirandized statement, Parkhurst stated that he was invited to the residence on the night of February 17, 2020. He stated that he was in possession of a 9mm handgun and cash when he arrived, and he was directed into a smaller bedroom. He stated that two masked men ran into the bedroom and began assaulting him. Parkhurst stated that he responded to the assailants by firing two shots in their direction in order to stop the assault and to escape, and he ran down the stairs and fled through the alley.

This matter continues to be investigated and some witnesses have yet to be located.