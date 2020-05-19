Lakeland PBS

Suspect Arrested In Floodwood in Connection With Grand Rapids Shooting

Chantelle Calhoun — May. 19 2020

Charles Anthony Olsen

A male suspect wanted in connection to a shooting of a Grand Rapids woman has been arrested in Floodwood.

According to a report from the Grand Rapids Police Department, on Monday, May 18th, 36 year-old Charles Anthony Olsen was a passenger in a vehicle that was stopped by St. Louis County Deputies and the Floodwood Police Department. Olsen was believed to be in connection to the May 8th shooting of a Grand Rapids woman. Olsen was arrested at 9:50 p.m. on Highway 73, just south of Floodwood, Minnesota.

Olsen is currently being held at the Itasca County Jail where he is pending formal charges from the Itasca County Attorney’s Office. The Itasca County Sheriff’s Office also assisted at the scene.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

Chantelle Calhoun

By — Chantelle Calhoun

Related Posts

Grand Rapids Football Program Stays “United”

Red Cross Holding Blood Drive in Itasca County

Blood Donors Needed During COVID-19 Outbreak

Reif Center to Hold Drive-in Concerts Starting Next Week

Latest Stories

Grand Rapids Football Program Stays "United"

Posted on May. 19 2020

Retail Stores Open Up After Stay At Home Order

Posted on May. 19 2020

21 Cases of COVID-19 Reported at Good Samaritan Society – Bethany

Posted on May. 19 2020

Over 17,000 COVID-19 Cases in Minnesota

Posted on May. 19 2020

Bemidji City Council Member Running For Bemidji Mayor In 2020 Election

Posted on May. 19 2020

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2020 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.