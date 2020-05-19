Suspect Arrested In Floodwood in Connection With Grand Rapids Shooting

Click to print (Opens in new window)

A male suspect wanted in connection to a shooting of a Grand Rapids woman has been arrested in Floodwood.

According to a report from the Grand Rapids Police Department, on Monday, May 18th, 36 year-old Charles Anthony Olsen was a passenger in a vehicle that was stopped by St. Louis County Deputies and the Floodwood Police Department. Olsen was believed to be in connection to the May 8th shooting of a Grand Rapids woman. Olsen was arrested at 9:50 p.m. on Highway 73, just south of Floodwood, Minnesota.

Olsen is currently being held at the Itasca County Jail where he is pending formal charges from the Itasca County Attorney’s Office. The Itasca County Sheriff’s Office also assisted at the scene.

