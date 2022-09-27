Lakeland PBS

Support Within Reach Sings Karaoke for a Cause

Mary BalstadSep. 26 2022

Members and supporters of the organization Support Within Reach took to the mic over the weekend at the Grand Rapids American Legion to not only raise their voices about the harms of sexual violence, but also to bring people together through karaoke performances of classic tunes.

Whether it’s through a slow ballad or an up-tempo pop song, karaoke is an activity that can share a message with different types of people. Support Within Reach manages to connect with individuals and organizations through events like Karaoke for a Cause to share their own message of raising awareness around the harms of sexual violence in their service communities.

Between the songs, attendees had the chance to win different gift baskets through a raffle fundraiser. While the funds all went to Support Within Reach and the services they provide, the funds were not the main objective for the non-profit.

Through events like Karaoke for a Cause, Support Within Reach is able to make connections with other local organizations like the Legion to further the mission of creating awareness around sexual violence in the area. And it can even inspire people to raise their voices.

Along with community events like Karaoke for a Cause, Support Within Reach will also hold more informative panels in October, such as a forum for sheriff candidates in Itasca and Beltrami counties.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

By — Mary Balstad

