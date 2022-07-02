Lakeland PBS

Super Bowl Champ and Brainerd Native Joe Haeg Holds Golf Fundraiser at Cragun’s

Ryan BowlerJul. 1 2022

Joe Haeg, Super Bowl Champion and current offensive tackle for the Pittsburgh Steelers, stepped away from the screaming crowds and bright lights today to return to his Brainerd roots for a fundraiser event.

The 2022 Joe Haeg’s Game Winning DriveGolf Fundraiser teed off at the Legacy Courses at Cragun’s Resort to raise money for Brainerd Warrior football programs. 36 teams of 4 signed up to play a scramble tournament, where players, staff, and parents gathered together to help strengthen the program that gave back to them.

After teams finished out on the links, a ticketed dinner event was held at Cragun’s, along with raffles and prizes like signed jerseys and NFL game experiences. The hope is that Haeg’s Game Winning Drive will become an annual event.

By — Ryan Bowler

