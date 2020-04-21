Study Shows 60% Of Consumers Afraid Of Grocery Shopping During Pandemic

Click to print (Opens in new window)

C+R Research recently examined the ways Americans have changed their grocery shopping habits during the pandemic by surveying 2,000 consumers.

Here’s what they found:

-60% of American shoppers are now fearful to shop at a grocery store and 73% are shopping less at physical grocery stores.

-Grocery delivery has increased 3.5x during Covid-19 where in-store shopping has decreased dramatically. Consumers on average took 2.3 weekly trips to the grocery store before COVID-19 and now average only 1 trip per week.

-88% of consumers are unable to find certain items they normally buy and 89% believe stores should place limits on items.

-Average weekly grocery spend before COVID-19: $159, Average weekly grocery spend since COVID-19: $184.

-50% of consumers have witnessed price gouging and 48% report paying more for certain items

The link to the full report can be found here

