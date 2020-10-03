Studio for Artists with Disabilities Expanding Program Statewide

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Interact, a St. Paul studio for artists with disabilities, is expanding their program statewide.

Participants of the program have been meeting virtually throughout the pandemic, with artists being able to choose from 50 different classes each week. For nearly 25 years, the studio has helped 100s of artists with disabilities grow in their love for the arts, and they hope to expand far beyond the Twin Cities.

You can find out more about Interact by visiting interactcenter.org.

