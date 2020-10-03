Lakeland PBS

Studio for Artists with Disabilities Expanding Program Statewide

Lakeland News — Oct. 2 2020

Interact, a St. Paul studio for artists with disabilities, is expanding their program statewide.

Participants of the program have been meeting virtually throughout the pandemic, with artists being able to choose from 50 different classes each week. For nearly 25 years, the studio has helped 100s of artists with disabilities grow in their love for the arts, and they hope to expand far beyond the Twin Cities.

You can find out more about Interact by visiting interactcenter.org.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

