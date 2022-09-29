Lakeland PBS

Students Learn About Local Job Opportunities at Aitkin High School Career Fair

Hanky HazeltonSep. 28 2022

Jobs, Empowerment, Training (JET) held a career fair last week that brought a wide range of opportunities for students at Aitkin High School. Students were able to test out simulators and construction machines and talk with the SWAT and K9 units from Mille Lacs County.

JET is dedicated to seeing individuals achieve career success through on-the-job training and education. They recently brought those services to Aitkin High School to express their importance.

Some kids struggle in school with math or having to sit in a classroom, but with a number of trade unions in attendance at the fair, they are taught to use their hands. With a number of students looking to stay around and continue building their community, they had the chance to see and talk with several local businesses about their future careers.

For students nearing the end of high school and not sure what to do, Harley Spano-Shively, a senior from East McGregor High School, gave some advice.

“Try not to stress!” said Spano-Shively. “Take the process slowly. Don’t get too excited and look at all your options.”

By — Hanky Hazelton

