Structure Fire Reported in Bemidji on Thursday

The Bemidji Fire Department responded to a structure fire early Thursday morning.

According to the Bemidji Fire Department, at 2:12 AM at the 100 Block of Lincoln Avenue SE, firefighters encountered fire on the exterior of the structure. The fire was extinguished by 15 firefighters using two fire engines. No injuries were reported.

According to the release, firefighters were on scene for approximately two hours. The fire caused moderate damage to the structure.

The investigation into the fire is ongoing.

