Structure Fire in Wadena County Destroys Shed

A storage shed was destroyed in a fire in Wadena County last Friday.

On Friday, May 7, at about 2:06 PM, the Wadena County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a structure fire in Rockwood Township. When deputies arrived at the scene, they found a storage shed on fire.

The Sebeka and Wadena Fire Departments requested mutual aid from the Menahga Fire Department and fire personnel battled the fire for approximately two-and-a-half hours before it was extinguished. One fireman also had to be transported to Tri-County Hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

According to the release, the cause of the fire is believed to be from a hot lawn mower that had been put away after use.

The structure and all contents inside were a total loss.

