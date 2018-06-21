Strike Up The Band! Bemidji High School Marching Band Prepares For Summer Season

They may not be pirates on the high seas, but these swashbuckling musicians are out to steal your heart. This year, the Bemidji High School Marching Band is performing an original theme of “dead men tell no tales,” a spirited performance unlike any other.

For first time drum major Olivia Carlson, this year’s show has many powerful moments that features lots of movement. And returning drum major Danie Baratono says that this year’s routine had a high learning curve because of a new technique to put this show together.

While this routine was designed as a field show, it was adjusted to move down the parade route, creating constant movement and arrangements during the performance.

Out of the seven parades Bemidji High School will perform in, one of their favorites is when they get to perform for a hometown audience.

As the band gets ready to set sail, they will continue to drill and practice an evolving show.

If you want to catch the BHS Marching Band’s show, you can catch two separate performances on Sunday, July 1, the first during the Hockey Day Minnesota Announcement Ceremony at 11 AM and the second during the water carnival grand parade beginning at 1 PM.