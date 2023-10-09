Lakeland PBS

Stone Hill Bar & Grill Near Randall Destroyed in Early Morning Fire

Lakeland News — Oct. 9 2023

Credit: Morrison County Sheriff’s Office

An early morning fire on Sunday destroyed a bar and grill located near Randall in Morrison County.

The fire was reported around 6:15 that morning at Stone Hill Bar & Grill, located on 230th Street about four miles west of Randall. When deputies arrived, there was smoke and fire coming out of the east entryway of the building.

The Randall Fire Department responded, and mutual aid was requested. According to the Morrison County Sheriff’s Office, the exact cause of the fire is yet to be determined.

The State Fire Marshal’s Office was notified and will be assisting in the investigation.

