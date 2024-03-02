Lakeland PBS

Stolen Guns Seized, Man Arrested in Goodridge After Person of Interest Identified

Lakeland News — Mar. 2 2024

One day after authorities asked for help locating a person of interest in a burglary investigation, the Polk County Sheriff’s Office reports that thanks to the help of the public and other agencies, they have identified that individual.

On Friday, The Polk, Pennington, Marshall, and Red Lake County sheriff’s offices, along with the Pine to Prairie Task Force, executed a search warrant at a location on 390th Avenue NE in rural Goodridge and recovered multiple stolen firearms. Authorities also arrested 64-year-old Dennis Obert Hovet of Goodridge for charges related to burglary and theft.

The release notes that not all of the stolen firearms were recovered and asks anyone with information on the case to contact the Polk County Sheriff’s Office at 218-431-1218. No further information will be released at this time.

By — Lakeland News

