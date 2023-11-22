State Title Run So Far a Dream Come True for Nevis Football
Nevis football will be playing in the Class 9-Player Prep Bowl this Saturday for just the second time in school history.
Of their five previous trips to the state tournament, the Tigers only made it to the title game in 2017. Many of the players on this year’s roster vividly remember watching the ’17 team play Spring Grove in the championship at U.S. Bank Stadium, and it’s that memory that helped shape this team and their goals for the season.
“I went in 2017 and watched those boys play, and it was a great time, even though we lost, but it was just – it was a big memory of mine that I was – and that dream that I always wanted to come here,” said Devan Lindow, junior captain QB/LB. “It’s great.”
“It means a lot for the community, you know, we were there in 2017, we lost, and we were just kids and now we’re back,” said senior WB/DB Joe Houchin. “It means a lot for all of us, you know, the team especially.”
“They were role models for us when we were little we were like, we can do this too, so it made us want to pull in more work and get to this level and to get the job done and to finish this and get a state championship win,” added Eli Lkimek, junior captain RB/LB.
After beating Ottertail Central in the state semifinals in another dominating defensive performance, Nevis has shifted their focus to Kingsland. And the Tigers, who have hung their hat on defense all year long, know that their final opponent will test their resolve.
“Kingsland is obviously an outstanding football team,” said defensive coordinator Mike DeWulf. “Their backfield, their skill guys are probably in the top of the state, their offensive line is also really, really good. they do a great job of attacking, and they do a wonderful job of staying on the block, so it’ll be a really good challenge for us.”
DeWulf also reflected on what a state championship win would mean for the community.
“It’s just such a special thing, it’s special enough just getting there and being able to play in a venue like that, but to win it all, yeah, that would be monumental for us,” added DeWulf. “It’d be huge for our school, it would be huge for this community, you know, it would be the first time here for Nevis, so that’d be great for us.”
Both Nevis and Kingsland are undefeated heading into their contest at U.S. Bank Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 25. It’ll be an early one – the game starts at 10 a.m.
