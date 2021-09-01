Lakeland PBS

State Senator Michelle Benson Announces Bid for Minnesota Governor

Nick UrsiniSep. 1 2021

Sen. Michelle Benson (R-Ham Lake) announced her candidacy for Governor of Minnesota at Master Machine in Blaine.

“I am an unwavering conservative fighter who will prioritize public safety, empower parents in education and lead an opportunity economy,” Benson said in a press release.

Benson is currently serving her fourth term in the Minnesota Senate.

“I was raised where service wasn’t about speeches, it was about showing up early and staying until the work was done,” Benson said.

Benson is now the fourth candidate to announce a campaign for Governor, joining Scott Jensen, a former state senator and physician, Lexington Mayor Mike Murphy, and Neil Shah.

“Minnesota should be a place where dreams can grow. Where families succeed. It will be hard work, but together, we can make Minnesota safer, better, and stronger. A brighter future for Minnesota starts right now. Let’s get to work,” Benson said in the release.

By — Nick Ursini

