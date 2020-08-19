Lakeland PBS

State Reports Highest Number of COVID-19 Deaths in One Day Since June

Destiny Wiggins — Aug. 19 2020

The state reported 567 new COVID-19 positive cases today and 17 new deaths, the highest one-day death total since June 19.

Minnesota has averaged just under six deaths per day for the past month. The 17 new deaths included on person in their 60s, six people in their 70s, four people in their 80s, and six people in their 90s.

The 567 new cases came from 34,879 tests for a case positivity rate of 1.6%. The state noted that today’s testing data was an anomaly and including a backlog of a little over 25,000 tests that were just added to the system. The vast majority of that number represent a negative test result. This is the third time the state has had to include a backlog of tests.

There are currently 321 patients hospitalized with COVID-19, up by 17 from yesterday and 152 patients are currently hospitalized in ICU, down by two from yesterday.

In the Lakeland viewing area, the state reported 20 new cases in the following counties:

  • Beltrami County – 2
  • Cass County – 1
  • Clearwater County – 1
  • Crow Wing County – 3
  • Itasca County – 1
  • Mahnomen County – 1
  • Mille Lacs County – 3
  • Morrison County – 1
  • Polk County – 7

Destiny Wiggins

By — Destiny Wiggins

