State Rep. Matt Bliss Seeking Re-election in District 2B

Lakeland News — Jan. 19 2024

Rep. Matt Bliss (R)

District 2B Republican State Representative Matt Bliss from Pennington has announced he is seeking re-election to a fourth term in the Minnesota House of Representatives this November.

Bliss was first elected to the House in 2016 and currently serves the cities of Bagley, Blackduck, Cass Lake, Deer River, Mahnomen, and Walker in his district. In a press release, Bliss says he has been “a leading advocate” for veterans throughout his tenure and played a leading role in constructing a new facility in Bemidji for those who have served in the military.

Bliss currently serves on House committees related to veterans and military affairs, children and families, and elections.

