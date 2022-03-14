State Rep. Grossell Seeking Re-Election in District 2A
State Representative Matt Grossell, a Republican from Clearbrook, says he will run for re-election in District 2A.
Grossell, a U.S. Army Veteran and retired Sheriff’s Deputy from Clearwater County, is serving his third term in the Minnesota House. He said in a statement that the state needs people with backgrounds in law enforcement in St. Paul who can support the police and hold criminals accountable.
District 2A includes portions of Clearwater, Lake of the Woods, and Beltrami counties, including the city of Bemidji.
