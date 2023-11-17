Lakeland PBS

State Patrol Asking for Help Finding Vehicle in Fatal Onamia Hit-and-Run

Lakeland News — Nov. 17 2023

Dr. Cathy Donovan (Credit: Mille Lacs Health System)

The Minnesota State Patrol is asking for the public’s help locating a vehicle that hit and killed a well-known doctor from Onamia.

56-year-old Cathy Donovan died at the scene of the crash along Highway 169 south of Grand Casino Mille Lacs just before 5 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 13. The vehicle fled the scene, but several vehicle parts were left behind.

State Patrol investigators are asking anyone who was traveling on Highway 169 between Onamia and the casino or nearby on Twilight Road between 4:40 and 5 pm. on Monday to call them. They also want you to call if you know anyone who was traveling in that area during the time and now has damage to their vehicle.

Investigators are also asking anyone with a home or business in the area to check their security camera footage and upload any video that may be helpful to the investigation.

Anyone who knows anything about this hit-and-run fatal collision is asked to contact Sgt. Jason Brown at 218-316-3026.

