State Officials Announce Crackdown on Speeding Drivers

Destiny Wiggins — Feb. 8 2021

With an increased number of speed-related traffic fatalities and serious crashes reported on Minnesota roads, the Minnesota Department of Public Safety Office of Traffic Safety has announced a statewide crackdown on speeding drivers and an education campaign aimed at motorists who are driving at dangerous speeds.

Reports show that 120 motorists died in speed-related crashes in 2020, the most since 2008 where 125 crashes were reported. The 397 traffic fatalities in 2020 (preliminary) are the most in five years, with speed contributing to 30 percent of all fatalities last year. Six people have already lost their lives this year in speed-related crashes. Overall, preliminary numbers show 23 people have lost their lives on Minnesota roads in 2021 compared with 24 this time last year.

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

