Lakeland PBS

State Court Panel Weighs Allowing More Video Trial Coverage

Nick UrsiniNov. 12 2021

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — A state court advisory committee meets Friday to discuss whether to allow more video coverage of criminal proceedings in Minnesota.

Chief Justice Lorie Gildea directed the panel to study the issue in June after coverage of the murder trial of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin in the death of George Floyd got widespread national viewership.

”While the decision to allow camera coverage of this trial was based on the unprecedented public health restrictions in place during the pandemic, it would be a mistake for us not to reflect on the lessons learned and experiences gained through this process,” the chief justice said at the time.

The panel, which is in the early stages of its work, is due to report its recommendations by next July.

The advisory committee meeting comes just days after a judge reversed her earlier decision and agreed to allow video coverage of the upcoming trial of ex-Brooklyn Center Officer Kim Potter in the death of Daunte Wright.

Under Minnesota court rules, audio and video coverage of a criminal trial is usually barred unless all parties consent. The rules are looser for sentencings. The judge presiding over the Chauvin case made an exception and allowed gavel-to-gavel electronic coverage to ensure safe public and media access amid the pandemic.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

By — Nick Ursini

Related Posts

Brainerd Man Appears in Court on Child Sexual Assault Charge

Brainerd Jaycees Announces Separate Virtual Fishing Event

Northwoods Adventure: Deer Hunting Season Begins this Weekend

Minneapolis Voters Weigh Fate of Police After George Floyd

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands the media that people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2021 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.