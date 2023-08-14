Lakeland PBS

‘Starry Trek’ Volunteers Wanted to Help Search MN Lakes for AIS

Lakeland News — Aug. 14 2023

Lake-loving volunteers are needed across the state of Minnesota on Saturday, August 19 to participate in a search for starry stonewort – an aggressive, aquatic invasive algae that can spread easily and grows into dense mats at and below the lake’s surface.

Starry Trek is an annual event where members of the public first gather at training sites to learn how to identify starry stonewort and other aquatic invasive species. The newly trained participants then branch out to local water accesses to search for signs of AIS.

Starry stonewort was first found in Minnesota in 2015 and has since spread to 19 Minnesota lakes, including recently Blackduck Lake in Beltrami County.

Training sites for Starry Trek are located throughout Minnesota, including these in the Lakeland viewing area:

  • Zippel Bay State Park in Lake of the Woods County
  • Big Turtle Lake boat launch near Bemidji
  • Lake George Community Park
  • Hackensack Park Pavilion in Hackensack
  • Itasca Soil and Water Conservation District in Grand Rapids
  • Marcell Family Center

The event will be held on Saturday, August 19 and runs from 8:30 in the morning until 1:30 in the afternoon. More information on the event and how to register can be found on the Starry Trek website.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

By — Lakeland News

Related Posts

BSU Holds Send-Off Celebration for Former President Jim Bensen

In Focus: LoonBird Cafe in Bemidji Lets Local Musicians Be the Main Event

Itasca State Park Visitors Enjoy August Blooms at Wildflower Walk

Blandin Paper Strike Ends After Union Ratifies New Contract Agreement

Get the free PBS App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands the media that people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2023 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.