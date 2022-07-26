StarLab Mobile Planetarium to Visit Bemidji Public Library

Click to print (Opens in new window)

As NASA releases new images from the James Webb Space Telescope, the Bemidji Public Library and the Headwaters Science Center are hoping to bring the same sense of outer space wonder to their patrons.

The StarLab will be at the Bemidji Public Library on July 30th. This portable planetarium allows people to view and learn about stars and the planets in our solar system.

The inflatable dome will be a first for the Bemidji Public Library. Although the librarians are not entirely certain how the turnout will be, they do know there is an interest in outer space from young reader. Bringing the StarLab to Bemidji will not only offer an educational opportunity, but a unique experience as well.

There will be two viewing sessions for the portable planetarium, with the first one starting at 11 AM on July 30th. Space is limited to 25 people per session. More information can be found at the Bemidji Public Library and on their website.

