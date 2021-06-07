Staples Man Sentenced to Prison for Minneapolis Police 3rd Precinct Arson

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

A Staples man has been sentenced to 27 months in prison for his role in the arson at the Minneapolis Police Department’s 3rd Precinct building.

According to court documents, on May 28, 2020, 27-year-old Bryce Williams along with others breached the fence and entered the police department’s building. Surveillance video shows a group of people with one holding a Molotov cocktail, where it was taken into the building and was used to start a fire.

Williams pleaded guilty on November 19, 2020, to one count of conspiracy to commit arson. As part of his sentencing, Williams was ordered to serve two years of supervised release and pay $12 million in restitution.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today