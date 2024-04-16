Staples Man Dies in House Fire in Cass County

A Staples man died in a house fire in Cass County this morning.

The Cass County Sheriff’s Office says the fire was reported in Byron Township, about four miles southeast of Leader, at just before 11 a.m. When responders arrived on the scene, they found the house engulfed in flames.

After the fire was extinguished, the victim was found inside the home. An autopsy is scheduled with the Ramsey County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Two other adults were taken to the hospital in Staples for smoke inhalation. The Sheriff’s Office also says another structure on the property was damaged by the fire.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation with the assistance of the Minnesota State Fire Marshal’s Office.