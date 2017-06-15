Staples Community Members Discuss Oil Pipeline Environmental Review Findings

The findings of a draft environmental review of a proposed Enbridge Energy oil pipeline are being discussed in a series of meetings held statewide. The public meetings are being held in various cities along the proposed route and the many alternatives.

Residents are able to speak with staff members from the Minnesota Department of Commerce about the findings of the nearly 3,000 page document.

While the agency says a decision will not be swayed by personal opinions, some residents wanted to have them heard anyway. Peter Klick says he’s in favor of it because it may be better than moving oil by truck or train. Others like Lisa Kajer are not so sure. She sees a lot of oil being moved by train near her cabin on Fish Trap Lake.

Transportation and other concerns have been assessed in the draft Environmental Impact Statement. But some of the finer details may need to be investigated further. Nancy Terhark wants staff to look at the impact of a potential spill on the Pineland Sands Aquifer.

The DOC will continue to collect these comments at the public meetings, as well as by fax, mail and e-mail. A final draft is expected to be completed by the end of summer.