Northwoods Experience: New Mountain Biking Trails at Clearwater Forest

Mountain biking has been growing in popularity in Central Minnesota since the completion of the Cuyuna Lakes Mountain Bike Trails. The designer of those trails was recruited to design trails at the Clearwater Forest Camp and Retreat Center.

For over six years, Clearwater Forest Camp and Retreat Center has worked closely with Tim Wegner, a legend in the mountain biking community. Clearwater Force is excited to unveil the new mountain biking trails and give the public and their campers access.

We’re at a hidden gem here in the Canyon Lakes area, and to be able to invite a new genre of people in mountain biking and stuff out here we have 1000 acres and nine miles of trails. We have campsites and lodges and cabins. It’s good to see that a new clientele come on here and be able to use the site for their best of their abilities.

Numerous studies show that spending time outside benefits one’s well-being. Giving everyone access to those benefits has always been the goal of Clearwater Forest.

Being out in nature is ridiculously good for your health. It’s good for your heart rate. It’s good for your blood pressure, it’s good for your mental health. And it’s really something that people don’t do a lot these days. And so we want to provide a space where we can be out in nature. Everybody is welcome and realize those amazing benefits, both physically, emotionally, mentally, and we would add spiritually.

What these trails offer is not just a place where people can come and get away, but it offers a place where people can fall in love with mountain biking and turn it into a lifetime hobby.

It’s not just a trail to ride, it’s a life experience and people are going to come back to this and they’re going to say, you know, I start riding in a clear water forest. That’s where I took one of my first rides. I was out there and I saw they had trails, so I borrowed a bike that they have and it was so much fun that I kept on going and I bought my own bike and who knows where it might lead.

The trails are free to ride and open to the public. Clearwater Forest does require that members of the public who wish to ride on the trails check in at their office before beginning to ride.