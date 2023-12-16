Lakeland PBS

St. Francis Children’s Choir Spreads Holiday Cheer at Essentia Health in Brainerd

Lakeland News — Dec. 16 2023

The St. Francis Children’s Choir spread some holiday cheer Friday afternoon, stopping by Essentia Health-St. Joseph’s Medical Center in Brainerd to perform a  collection of Christmas carols.

The kids set up shop in the lobby and greeted hospital visitors as well as the Essentia Health staff with their warm welcomes. At a time when some patients will have to spend the holidays in the hospital, their presence was well-received.

“They sang for about half an hour, and the patients that come in the doors and visitors, they just really enjoy the singing, and [it] brings a lot of smiles to everyone and staff, a lot of staff come down and like to get in on the singing as well,” said Heather Wermter, Essentia Health Guest Services Agent.

By — Lakeland News

