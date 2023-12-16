St. Francis Children’s Choir Spreads Holiday Cheer at Essentia Health in Brainerd

Click to print (Opens in new window)

The St. Francis Children’s Choir spread some holiday cheer Friday afternoon, stopping by Essentia Health-St. Joseph’s Medical Center in Brainerd to perform a collection of Christmas carols.

The kids set up shop in the lobby and greeted hospital visitors as well as the Essentia Health staff with their warm welcomes. At a time when some patients will have to spend the holidays in the hospital, their presence was well-received.

“They sang for about half an hour, and the patients that come in the doors and visitors, they just really enjoy the singing, and [it] brings a lot of smiles to everyone and staff, a lot of staff come down and like to get in on the singing as well,” said Heather Wermter, Essentia Health Guest Services Agent.

