St. Cloud State Announces Recommendations To Drastically Cut Budget

St. Cloud State has announced its recommendations to drastically cut expenses at the school.

Among the recommendations, cutting 46 degree programs and eliminating 57 faculty position. St. Cloud State suffered an $18 million operating loss in 2023 and is projected to lose $15 million this year.

The school’s acting president, Larry Lee, says the school would have 90 programs remaining following the cuts and that 91% of their students are enrolled in those 90 program.

The 57 faculty jobs represents about 13% of full time faculty at St. Cloud State. Those jobs that would be eliminated would come from programs being eliminated, but also from some of the 90 programs being kept.

St. Cloud State Officials say dropping enrollment numbers have led to their budget issues. Enrollment at the school peaked in 2010 at a little more than 18,000 students. It is now around 10,000 students.