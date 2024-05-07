May 7, 2024 | By: Lakeland News

St. Cloud State Announces Recommendations To Drastically Cut Budget

St. Cloud State has announced its recommendations to drastically cut expenses at the school.

Among the recommendations, cutting 46 degree programs and eliminating 57 faculty position. St. Cloud State suffered an $18 million operating loss in 2023 and is projected to lose $15 million this year.

The school’s acting president, Larry Lee, says the school would have 90 programs remaining following the cuts and that 91% of their students are enrolled in those 90 program.

The 57 faculty jobs represents about 13% of full time faculty at St. Cloud State. Those jobs that would be eliminated would come from programs being eliminated, but also from some of the 90 programs being kept.

St. Cloud State Officials say dropping enrollment numbers have led to their budget issues. Enrollment at the school peaked in 2010 at a little more than 18,000 students. It is now around 10,000 students.

Lakeland News is member supported content, please consider supporting Lakeland PBS today.

Donate Today!

Support the Businesses That Support Lakeland PBS

Related News

Education & Government

Shocking Findings In USPS Inspector General Report On Rural MN Mail Delivery Issues

News

BSU Football Announces Schedule for 98th Season

Community

MnDOT To Hold Highway 210 Road Project Open House In Pillager

News

BSU Men’s Hockey Unveils Complete 2024-25 Regular Season Schedule