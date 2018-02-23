DONATE

Squaw Lake Man Sentenced To 175 Months In Prison On Meth Charges

Shirelle Moore
Feb. 23 2018
A Squaw Lake man has been sentenced to 175 months in prison for possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine. 39-year-old Jaysen Lane Heyer pleaded guilty in September of last year and was sentenced today before Judge Susan Richard Nelson in U.S. District Court in Saint Paul.

According to court documents, Heyer was found in possession of approximately 199 grams of meth back in December 2016. This amount carries a street value of between $8,000 and $12,000. Police also found stolen firearms in Heyer’s possession. Because he is a felon, Heyer is prohibited under federal law from possessing firearms at any time.

This case is the result of an investigation conducted by the Itasca County Sheriff’s Office and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

Shirelle Moore
