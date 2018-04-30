Lakeland PBS
Spring Burning Restrictions Begin In Minnesota

Shirelle Moore
Apr. 30 2018
Warm temperatures and dry conditions mean increased wildfire risk, so the Minnesota Department Of Natural Resources will restrict opening burning in the following counties effective immediately: Anoka, Beltrami (north), Benton, Chisago, Clay, Douglas, Grant, Hennepin, Isanti, Kanabec, Kittson, Lake of the Woods, Marshall, Mille Lacs, Morrison, Norman, Otter Tail, Pennington, Pine, Pope, Ramsey, Roseau, Sherburne, Stearns, Stevens, Todd, Traverse, Wadena, Wilkin, Wright.

The state will not issue burning permits for brush or yard waste in these counties until this ban is lifted.

“For more than a decade, spring burning restrictions have successfully reduced the number of wildfires we’ve had in Minnesota,” said Casey McCoy, DNR fire prevention supervisor. “In fact, wildfires are down more than 30 percent from a decade ago, thanks in large part to these restrictions.”

McCoy cautions that, to keep this trend going, people must continue to follow burn restrictions. He also encourages residents to use alternatives to burning, such as composting, chipping, or taking brush to a collection site. For information on how to compost yard debris, visit the University of Minnesota’s Extension website.

Burning restrictions for additional counties will be added as conditions change. For information and daily updates on current fire risk and open burning restrictions, visit the Minnesota DNR website: www.mndnr.gov/burnrestrictions.

Those who burn debris can be held financially responsible if their fire escapes and burns other property.

