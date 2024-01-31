‘Spirits of Nisswa’ Liquor Store May Play Role in Schaefer’s Foods Development

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Nisswa’s municipal liquor store “Spirits of Nisswa” may play a vital role in Schaefer’s Foods’ development project soon.

The Nisswa City Council recently agreed to allow the city’s Liquor Committee to speak with Schaefer’s Foods Andy Schaefer about an expansion of the liquor store.

The expansion would roughly double the size of “Spirits,” which was met with pushback from the council. While council members agree an expansion is needed, they believe doubling its current size is not ideal.

Schaefer’s Foods owns the building that houses “Spirits of Nisswa” adjacent to the grocery store and its parking lot. The Liquor Committee will talk to Schaefer regarding expansion specifics.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today