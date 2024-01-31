Lakeland PBS

‘Spirits of Nisswa’ Liquor Store May Play Role in Schaefer’s Foods Development

Miles WalkerJan. 31 2024

Nisswa’s municipal liquor store “Spirits of Nisswa” may play a vital role in Schaefer’s Foods’ development project soon.

The Nisswa City Council recently agreed to allow the city’s Liquor Committee to speak with Schaefer’s Foods Andy Schaefer about an expansion of the liquor store.

The expansion would roughly double the size of “Spirits,” which was met with pushback from the council. While council members agree an expansion is needed, they believe doubling its current size is not ideal.

Schaefer’s Foods owns the building that houses “Spirits of Nisswa” adjacent to the grocery store and its parking lot. The Liquor Committee will talk to Schaefer regarding expansion specifics.

