Sourcewell Named One Of The Top Workplaces In Minnesota

Chantelle Calhoun — Jun. 25 2020

For the third time since 2016, Sourcewell has been named one of the top 150 Workplaces to work at in Minnesota by the Star Tribune.

According to the Star Tribune, the yearly process recognizes the most progressive Minnesota companies or organizations with a staff of 50 or more and is based on employee opinions measuring engagement, organizational health, and satisfaction.

Over 3,000 companies were invited to participate. The rankings in the Star Tribune Top 150 Workplaces are based on survey information collected by Energage, an independent company specializing in employee engagement and retention.

“What makes this honor so great is that it’s based upon employee feedback,” said Sourcewell CEO Dr. Chad Coauette. “Sure, it’s great to be told by other organizations that you’re doing a good job; but when the accolades come from within, when it’s your own staff that are saying ‘this is a great place to work,’ then, it’s more special than you can ever imagine.”

Sourcewell’s main location is in Staples, Minnesota. It is a self-sustaining government organization that partners with education, government, and nonprofits to help support student and community success. Sourcewell was created in 1978 as one of Minnesota’s nine service cooperatives. Sourcewell offers training and shared services to central-Minnesota members. Throughout North America, the organization offers a cooperative purchasing program with more than 400 awarded suppliers on contract.

Sourcewell currently has 253 employees, including at its sister organization Sourcewell Technology, based out of St. Paul, Minnestoa.

