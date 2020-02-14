Lakeland PBS

Sourcewell Honors First Ever Literacy Leaders Academy For Growth In Literacy Instruction

Chantelle Calhoun — Feb. 14 2020

Sourcewell held the completion of the first ever Literacy Leader’s Academy cohort in Staples this week. The program builds school-wide sustained growth in literacy instruction.

Consultants train teachers through professional development coaching so that educators can apply those skills in their classrooms. Sourcewell honored more than 40 educators in attendance from the surrounding areas.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

Chantelle Calhoun

By — Chantelle Calhoun

Related Posts

CLC Blood Drive

Sourcewell Allocates $10 Million For Special Education Facilities

Forestview Planetarium Holding Holiday-Themed Shows

African Children’s Choir Performs At Faith Lutheran Church In Staples

Latest Stories

Over $54,000 Raised in BSU's Day of Giving

Posted on Feb. 14 2020

Black History Month Being Celebrated at Bemidji State University

Posted on Feb. 14 2020

Golden Apple: Forestview Middle School Holds 14th Annual Courage Retreat

Posted on Feb. 14 2020

Boys and Girls Club To Potentially Be Added In Park Rapids

Posted on Feb. 13 2020

Brainerd Future Problem Solvers Teams Advance to State

Posted on Feb. 13 2020

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2020 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.