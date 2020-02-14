Sourcewell Honors First Ever Literacy Leaders Academy For Growth In Literacy Instruction
Sourcewell held the completion of the first ever Literacy Leader’s Academy cohort in Staples this week. The program builds school-wide sustained growth in literacy instruction.
Consultants train teachers through professional development coaching so that educators can apply those skills in their classrooms. Sourcewell honored more than 40 educators in attendance from the surrounding areas.
