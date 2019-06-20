Sourcewell Board Approves Nearly $450,000 In Innovation Funding

The Sourcewell Board of Directors formally approved four community initiatives in Region 5 to receive $446,552 through Innovation Funding.

According to a press release, the projects were recommended for board approval following a May 22 Cities and Counties Innovation Funding review day. At the May review day, regional leaders voted to recommend the top three projects to the board, equalling more than $370,000. During a meeting on June 18, the Sourcewell board opted to add one additional project as presented as part of the overall funding.

The four project receiving Innovation Funding are the Crow Wing County/Region 5+ Comprehensive Re-Entry Project, Morrison County Public Health enhanced family home visiting, Cass County/Region 5 Development Commission Regional Yellow Ribbon Program, and city of Pillager dewatering equipment.

Since 2014-2015, cities, counties, and schools across Region 5 have recieved more than $10 million through Sourcewell’s Innovation Funding program.