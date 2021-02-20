Solution to Construction Issue at Brainerd High School Saves $600,000

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Blueprint 181 is a construction project that voters passed back in 2018. It sent $79 million dollars to help rebuild the Brainerd school district.

During the reconstruction process at Brainerd High School, the Minnesota Department of Labor and Industry said an existing storm sewer didn’t meet the necessary requirements. At first glance, the price tag of fixing the problem was $1 million. Widseth stepped in with an alternative solution, saving the school $600,000.

The construction method used by Widseth is called a jack and bore method. Because this is not recognized by the Minnesota Department of Labor and Industry, an additional permit was required.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today