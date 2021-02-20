Solution to Construction Issue at Brainerd High School Saves $600,000
Blueprint 181 is a construction project that voters passed back in 2018. It sent $79 million dollars to help rebuild the Brainerd school district.
During the reconstruction process at Brainerd High School, the Minnesota Department of Labor and Industry said an existing storm sewer didn’t meet the necessary requirements. At first glance, the price tag of fixing the problem was $1 million. Widseth stepped in with an alternative solution, saving the school $600,000.
The construction method used by Widseth is called a jack and bore method. Because this is not recognized by the Minnesota Department of Labor and Industry, an additional permit was required.
