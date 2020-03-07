Lakeland PBS

Soloist Laura Mackenzie Performs Wind-Powered Music at Brainerd Public Library

Chantelle Calhoun — Mar. 6 2020

The Brainerd Public Library recently invited soloist Laura MacKenzie to perform her unique style of wind-powered music. The music comes from any array of instruments that most people recognize as traditional Celtic music.

Celtic music originates from Ireland, Scotland, and Wales. MacKenzie taught classical music until she learned about the Celtic people and their distinct instruments that require constant air flow to be played. MacKenzie plans to perform throughout the state this week, and viewers can visit their local library for more information.

