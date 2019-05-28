SoberSquad Members Walk To Remember Those Who Died Of Addiction

Over 50 SoberSquad members in Bemidji held a memorial walk in remembrance of loved ones who died from addiction early today.

Members from the Bemidji and Red Lake SoberSquad chapters started at the Northwest Indian Community Development Center and walked down Bemidji Ave. towards Paul Bunyan Park. People walking held black and purple colored balloons with names of people who died from addiction and overdose. Michael Fasthorse, the founder of the Bemidji SoberSquad chapter, said the memorial walk is something that SoberSquad came up with collectively.

“Each of us have our own stories, and I’m wearing my cousin’s shirt today because he’s a part of this story and part of the people I want to remember today,” Fasthorse said. “And it being Memorial Day, it’s a pretty fitting day to be out here doing this.”

The balloons were released once they reached Paul Bunyan Park. Carl White, who represents the SoberSquad chapter in Red Lake, said he’s walking in remembrance of his brother who struggled with addiction. There were eight members from Red Lake who participated in the walk.

“It’s a good cause, we got a lot of people in the communities in recovery trying to do the right thing to give back to the community that we were once helping to destroy,” White said. “It’s a good thing to see all these people out here doing things like this.”

SoberSquad meetings are open to the public at Face It TOGETHER in downtown Bemidji.