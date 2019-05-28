Lakeland PBS
LPTV NEWS

SoberSquad Members Walk To Remember Those Who Died Of Addiction

May. 27 2019

Over 50 SoberSquad members in Bemidji held a memorial walk in remembrance of loved ones who died from addiction early today.

Members from the Bemidji and Red Lake SoberSquad chapters started at the Northwest Indian Community Development Center and walked down Bemidji Ave. towards Paul Bunyan Park. People walking held black and purple colored balloons with names of people who died from addiction and overdose. Michael Fasthorse, the founder of the Bemidji SoberSquad chapter, said the memorial walk is something that SoberSquad came up with collectively.

“Each of us have our own stories, and I’m wearing my cousin’s shirt today because he’s a part of this story and part of the people I want to remember today,” Fasthorse said.  “And it being Memorial Day, it’s a pretty fitting day to be out here doing this.”

The balloons were released once they reached Paul Bunyan Park. Carl White, who represents the SoberSquad chapter in Red Lake, said he’s walking in remembrance of his brother who struggled with addiction. There were eight members from Red Lake who participated in the walk.

“It’s a good cause, we got a lot of people in the communities in recovery trying to do the right thing to give back to the community that we were once helping to destroy,” White said. “It’s a good thing to see all these people out here doing things like this.”

SoberSquad meetings are open to the public at Face It TOGETHER in downtown Bemidji.

Malaak Khattab

Contact the Author

Malaak Khattab — mkhattab@lptv.org

Related Posts

Bemidji Resident Displays World War II Jeep On His Lawn

Bemidji Area Remembers The Fallen On Memorial Day

LaValley Industries Hosts “Manufacture Your Future” For Gene Dillon Elementary Fifth Graders

Bemidji State University Hires New Associate Vice President Of Academic Affairs

What do you think?

Latest Story

Help Sought In Locating Vehicle In Possible Attempted Kidnapping Near Dorset

The Hubbard County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating an apparent suspect vehicle related to a possible
Posted on May. 27 2019

Latest Stories

Help Sought In Locating Vehicle In Possible Attempted Kidnapping Near Dorset

Posted on May. 27 2019

Bemidji Resident Displays World War II Jeep On His Lawn

Posted on May. 27 2019

Bemidji Area Remembers The Fallen On Memorial Day

Posted on May. 27 2019

Cuyuna Lakes State Trail Plans To Extend Into Brainerd

Posted on May. 27 2019

In Business: Safari North Showcases Almost 100 Different Species Of Animals

Posted on May. 27 2019

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2019 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.