Smoke Continues to Bear Down on Brainerd Lakes Area

Chris BurnsJul. 29 2021

Smoke from the recent Canadian wild fires has returned to Brainerd this past Thursday, causing hazardous air conditions. This is not the first time in July that smoke has rolled through Brainerd, as the area was decimated by smoke on the 20.

Multiple groups cancelled or changed their events on Thursday. Among them, Lakes Area BMX cancelled their events and Morey’s Seafood stopped outdoor dining.

For Brainerd Public Schools, the smoke affected their outdoor meal distributions. Due to the risk from the smoke to staff, they cancelled that service and worked with Operation Sandwich to post phone numbers families could call if they needed meals. For students in summer programs within the district, they stayed indoors for the day.

