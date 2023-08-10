Small Wildfire Burning in Superior National Forest Near Ely

Click to print (Opens in new window)

A small wildfire has been detected in the Superior National Forest near Ely.

The fire is located about 15 miles southeast of Ely and was detected on Monday. The suspected cause of the fire is lightning.

The U.S. Forest Service says the August Lake fire is estimated at about three acres and is creeping on the ground with one to two-foot flame lengths. It’s burning heavy vegetation with difficult access.

Firefighters are using both aerial and ground suppression tactics. There are no closures at this time due to the fire.

