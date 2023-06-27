Lakeland PBS

Simulated Nuclear Incident Exercise to Take Place at Monticello Plant

Lakeland News — Jun. 26 2023

A simulated nuclear incident exercise will take place Tuesday, June 27 at the Monticello Nuclear Generating Plant.

Anyone in the area should not be alarmed by emergency responders carrying out their duties during this exercise. A variety of field activities involving multiple entities will take place near the plant.

In the unlikely event of a nuclear generating plant incident, emergency responders, state officials, and plant operators will work together for an efficient and effective response.

