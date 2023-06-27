Simulated Nuclear Incident Exercise to Take Place at Monticello Plant

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

A simulated nuclear incident exercise will take place Tuesday, June 27 at the Monticello Nuclear Generating Plant.

Anyone in the area should not be alarmed by emergency responders carrying out their duties during this exercise. A variety of field activities involving multiple entities will take place near the plant.

In the unlikely event of a nuclear generating plant incident, emergency responders, state officials, and plant operators will work together for an efficient and effective response.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today