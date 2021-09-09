Lakeland PBS

Simplicity and Longevity the Formula for Pierz Pioneers Football

Nick UrsiniSep. 8 2021

Despite the change of players due to graduation, the mainstay of coaches as well as the tradition of Pierz football gets passed down every year.

“I’ve been fortunate to be a part of the program for 20 years as a coach and four years as a player,” said Pierz Head Coach Danny Saehr. “We’re really lucky that our coaching staff has been very consistent.”

While the game of football requires a lot of adjustments both on and off, the field, Saehr likes to keep it simple.

“We don’t have 10 or 15 team rules, it’s ‘do the right thing,'” said Saehr. “Whether it’s in school, in the community, on the football field.”

Year after year, Pierz is always near the top of challengers for section championships. The Pioneers opened their season with a 20-0 victory over Holdingford.

On Friday, Pierz has its home opener against Minnewaska. Kickoff is set for 7 PM.

