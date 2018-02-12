Shortage Of Bus Drivers In Bemidji Could Lead To Transportation Reductions

A bus driver shortage in Bemidji could lead to reductions in transportation services.

In a email from Superintendent of Schools Dr. James Hess, he said that the shortage of drivers has been developing over time, but has become more apparent each day.

Citing the problem as critical, Hess said the district has been able to operate regular routes and some activity trips by using office staff, mechanics, and supervisors of transportation services as emergency drivers. But even with all of the added personnel, the district remains desperately short of drivers each day.

Hess said without additional trained drivers, Bemidji Area Schools may be forced to implement reductions in transportation services that could result in the following:

▪ Field trips or activities/athletics trips being canceled.

▪ Regular routes could be combined, making longer rides for students.

▪ Regular routes could be delayed or canceled.

Bemidji Area Schools encourages everyone to spread the word.

For more Information about becoming a bus driver go to the districts website: http://www.bemidji.k12.mn.us/blog/bus-drivers-needed/