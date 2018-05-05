Shooting Arrest Made Near Bemidji
The Beltrami County Sheriff’s office is currently investigating a shooting near Bemidji in Beltrami County. Police say an arrest has been made in connection with the shooting.
As of 5:30 this afternoon, police say they do not believe there is any continued public safety threat relating to the incident.
The Beltrami County Sheriff’s office says they will release more information tomorrow. Stay connected with Lakeland News for updates.
