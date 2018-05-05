Lakeland PBS
Shooting Arrest Made Near Bemidji

Shooting Arrest Made Near Bemidji

Shirelle Moore
May. 4 2018
The Beltrami County Sheriff’s office is currently investigating a shooting near Bemidji in Beltrami County. Police say an arrest has been made in connection with the shooting.

As of 5:30 this afternoon, police say they do not believe there is any continued public safety threat relating to the incident.

The Beltrami County Sheriff’s office says they will release more information tomorrow. Stay connected with Lakeland News for updates.

About

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Any viewer posts or comments you make online could be used in our broadcasts.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

