Lakeland PBS
LPTV NEWS

Sheriff’s Office And FBI Arrest Man In Pequot Lakes On Drug And Weapon Charges

May. 10 2019

The Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Office in conjunction with the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s Minneapolis Division arrested a Pelican Township man on drug and weapon-related charges in Pequot Lakes Thursday. 

According to the sheriff’s office, 33-year-old Nicholas Ronald Wynn was apprehended after an ongoing investigation by law enforcement without incident. During the investigation, investigators located suspected methamphetamine, items consistent with the manufacturing of methamphetamine, firearms, and bullet-resistant equipment.

The site of the suspected methamphetamine lab in Pelican Township has been processed and the investigation continues with local and federal law enforcement.

Wynn was arraigned in Crow Wing County District Court on Friday, May 10 and is being held on bail.

“I am very pleased that Mr. Wynn has been apprehended and that no one, including law enforcement was harmed,” said Crow Wing County Sheriff Scott Goddard. “The charges are serious in this investigation and I couldn’t be more appreciative to our deputies, local police departments, and federal agencies involved. I want to reassure the public there is no current threat or danger stemming from this investigation.”

The Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Office was assisted in the investigation by the Breezy Point Police Department, the FBI, the Brainerd Police Department, the Lakes Area Drug Investigative Division, and Crow Wing County Public Health.

Rachel Johnson

Contact the Author

Rachel Johnson — racheljohnson@lptv.org

Related Posts

Grand Rapids Man Charged With Multiple Counts Of Possession And Sale Of Controlled Substances

Crow Wing County Jail Inmate Dies While In Custody

Vitals App Aims To Improve Interactions Between Law Enforcement And Vulnerable Individuals

Brainerd Dirt Bike Crash Sends Man To Hospital

What do you think?

Latest Story

MnDOT Asks Motorists To Watch For Road Construction For Fishing Opener

Posted on May. 10 2019

Latest Stories

MnDOT Asks Motorists To Watch For Road Construction For Fishing Opener

Posted on May. 10 2019

Bemidji Softball Beats Red River

Posted on May. 10 2019

Nevis Softball Takes Win Over Cass Lake-Bena

Posted on May. 10 2019

Cass Lake-Bena Baseball Gets Comeback Versus Laporte

Posted on May. 10 2019

Report Shining New Light On Drowning Of DNR Officer In Pine County

Posted on May. 10 2019

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2019 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.