Sheriff’s Office And FBI Arrest Man In Pequot Lakes On Drug And Weapon Charges

The Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Office in conjunction with the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s Minneapolis Division arrested a Pelican Township man on drug and weapon-related charges in Pequot Lakes Thursday.

According to the sheriff’s office, 33-year-old Nicholas Ronald Wynn was apprehended after an ongoing investigation by law enforcement without incident. During the investigation, investigators located suspected methamphetamine, items consistent with the manufacturing of methamphetamine, firearms, and bullet-resistant equipment.

The site of the suspected methamphetamine lab in Pelican Township has been processed and the investigation continues with local and federal law enforcement.

Wynn was arraigned in Crow Wing County District Court on Friday, May 10 and is being held on bail.

“I am very pleased that Mr. Wynn has been apprehended and that no one, including law enforcement was harmed,” said Crow Wing County Sheriff Scott Goddard. “The charges are serious in this investigation and I couldn’t be more appreciative to our deputies, local police departments, and federal agencies involved. I want to reassure the public there is no current threat or danger stemming from this investigation.”

The Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Office was assisted in the investigation by the Breezy Point Police Department, the FBI, the Brainerd Police Department, the Lakes Area Drug Investigative Division, and Crow Wing County Public Health.