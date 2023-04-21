Sexual Abuse Survivor of Ex-Deputy Neil Dolan Shares His Story to Protect Others

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Editor’s note: The video above contains discussions of sexual assault and abuse with graphic details.

A survivor of sexual abuse from a former Clearwater County Sheriff’s deputy and Bagley school resource officer is sharing his story to help protect others.

Lincoln Singh, who is now 19 years old, sat down with Lakeland News recently to talk about his experiences with ex-deputy Neil Dolan, who pleaded guilty last week to counts of first- and second-degree criminal sexual conduct for sexually abusing three Bagley students in his school office between 2016 and 2019. Dolan is scheduled to be sentenced on May 10th.

Lincoln and his family hope that by detailing what happened, they can help prevent something like this from happening to someone else.

In addition to sharing their story, the Singhs are advocating for “open door” legislation that would keep school officials from going into a closed or locked room with a student.

